Visit by EU officials expected to boost constructive atmosphere in EU-Türkiye relations and discuss trade, migration, security and regional challenges

EU foreign policy chief, commissioners to visit Türkiye ahead of NATO summit, push for renewed ties Visit by EU officials expected to boost constructive atmosphere in EU-Türkiye relations and discuss trade, migration, security and regional challenges

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner will visit Türkiye on June 29-30 for talks aimed at advancing relations and discussing regional and global challenges ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Kallas, Kos and Brunner are expected to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the visit.

Kos is also expected to hold separate meetings with Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

The visit comes ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, set to take place on July 7-8.

"The visit will be an opportunity to review EU-Türkiye relations, discuss common challenges in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment and explore additional avenues for cooperation, with Türkiye being a candidate country and a NATO Ally," the bloc said in a statement on Sunday.

It will be Kallas' second official visit to Türkiye.

The simultaneous visit by the officials is seen as a sign of the EU's growing recognition of the importance of its relations with Türkiye amid shifting global dynamics, coming just before Ireland assumes the EU Council presidency on July 1.

The visit is expected to help strengthen the constructive atmosphere in bilateral ties and restore momentum in relations.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan will reiterate that Türkiye’s full EU membership remains a strategic priority and emphasize advancing ties based on mutual interests and constructive engagement.

He is also expected to call for fair treatment in the EU enlargement process and concrete steps to remove existing obstacles in relations.

Regional issues and economic cooperation are expected to be key topics during the talks.

*Writing by Merve Berker