New eligibility requirements for humanitarian assistance would take effect in 2028, with authorities set to gain greater oversight of benefit recipients

Czech government plans tighter welfare rules for Ukrainian refugees New eligibility requirements for humanitarian assistance would take effect in 2028, with authorities set to gain greater oversight of benefit recipients

The Czech government plans to tighten eligibility rules for welfare payments provided to Ukrainian refugees under temporary protection as part of a broader security-focused legislative package, local media reported on Monday.

The coalition government, made up of the ANO movement, the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party, and the Motorists party, aims to introduce stricter conditions for accessing humanitarian assistance, Radio Prague International reported.

While most provisions of the proposed legislation are expected to take effect at the beginning of next year, the new welfare rules would not come into force until Jan. 1, 2028.

The Czech Interior Ministry said the delayed implementation is necessary to give labor offices and electronic administrative systems sufficient time to adapt to the changes.

Under the proposal, authorities would be granted greater oversight to verify whether recipients continue to meet the conditions required to receive humanitarian aid.

Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said the measures would help authorities tackle so-called “benefit tourism” more effectively.

The planned changes come as Czechia continues to host hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who fled from the Russia-Ukraine war and were granted temporary protection status under EU arrangements.