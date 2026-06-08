Nearly 30% say other countries are better than US, up from 19% in 2016

Poll finds fewer Americans view US as world's greatest country Nearly 30% say other countries are better than US, up from 19% in 2016

A growing share of Americans no longer view the United States as uniquely superior to other nations, according to a survey that points to rising concerns about the country's future and waning faith in long-held national ideals.

The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that only about one-quarter of Americans believe the United States is better than every other country in the world.

The largest group of respondents, 44%, described the United States as "one of the greatest countries in the world, along with some others."

Nearly 30% said there are countries that are better than the United States, up from 19% in a similar survey conducted in 2016.

The findings suggest a shift in attitudes toward the idea of American exceptionalism, the belief that the US occupies a unique and superior place in the world because of its political system, economy and historical development.

Younger Americans, Democrats less likely to see US as exceptional

The survey found that confidence in the country's system is particularly weak among younger Americans.

Among respondents under the age of 30, 44% said other countries are better than the United States, compared with 22% among those aged 60 and older.

The poll also showed declining belief in the American dream, the idea that hard work leads to upward mobility and success.

A majority of respondents, 51%, said the American dream may have been true in the past but no longer works today.

Views on American exceptionalism also varied significantly along political lines.

Nearly half of Republican respondents said the United States is superior to all other countries, while only 7% of Democrats shared that view.

The findings highlight growing differences in how Americans perceive their country's global standing and future prospects, amid ongoing political polarization and economic uncertainty.