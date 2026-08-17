⁠Partnership marks Rakuten's first involvement with drones designed for military purposes

Tokyo tech firm, German start-up to supply drones to Japan: Report ⁠Partnership marks Rakuten's first involvement with drones designed for military purposes

Japanese technology conglomerate Rakuten Group will partner with German defense start-up Helsing to help supply interceptor drones to Japan's Defense Ministry, local media reported Monday.

Tokyo-based Rakuten Group will act as Helsing's liaison in Japan, Kyodo News reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Rakuten is also considering mass-producing drones domestically as it seeks to enter Japan's growing defense drone market.

Founded in 2021, Helsing develops artificial intelligence systems for defense applications, including autonomous drone operations. Its drones are capable of intercepting aerial threats.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force is expected to conduct demonstration tests through the end of September before deciding whether to introduce Helsing's drones, according to Kyodo.

The number and specific deployment of the drones have not been determined, but they are expected to be considered for anti-landing operations in coastal areas.

The partnership marks Rakuten's first involvement with drones designed for military purposes.

Separately, Japan's Defense Ministry is considering introducing US-developed artificial intelligence into command-and-control operations for Self-Defense Forces units, Kyodo reported.

The plans come as Japan seeks to expand the use of drones and artificial intelligence in defense.​​​​​​​

