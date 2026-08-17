Trump threatens to bomb Oman if it ‘gets in the way’ of US-Iran negotiations

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened military action against Oman if it interferes with US-Iran negotiations, while saying Washington is in direct contact with officials from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



“If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them,” Trump told Fox News when asked about Oman’s role in negotiations involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran said Saturday that it had reached an agreement with Oman on a shipping route map for the Strait of Hormuz following weeks of technical negotiations.



Turning to Iran, Trump said Tehran should raise a “white flag of surrender,” adding: “They're good poker players, but they're dying.”



He also confirmed that Washington has a backchannel with the IRGC.



“We have a backchannel with the IRGC. We are speaking directly with the IRGC officials in Iran,” Trump said.



On Gaza, he said: "Israelis should not be striking in Gaza. Hamas agreed to lay down their weapons."



Trump also said the US maintains a separate channel of communication with Hamas.



“We have a different channel with Hamas, and ultimately they are giving up their guns,” he said.



The remarks come as Washington pushes ahead with efforts to implement Trump's Gaza peace plan, which includes the disarmament of Hamas and an Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave.



Asked about Israeli politics, Trump said he believed it was “most appropriate” for him to stay out of the country’s elections, while leaving open the possibility of endorsing a candidate.



“I think it's most appropriate for me to stay out of Israeli elections, but I may endorse somebody,” he said.