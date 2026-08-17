Military has grown to about 186,700 personnel – a 13-year high – as applications and hiring rise, Defense Ministry says

Germany says Bundeswehr on track to hit 2026 troop target Military has grown to about 186,700 personnel – a 13-year high – as applications and hiring rise, Defense Ministry says

Germany’s armed forces have grown to about 186,700 military personnel, marking its highest troop level in roughly 13 years, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“This means that, by midyear, the strength of military personnel is within the target corridor for the planned build-up in 2026 (186,000–190,000),” the ministry said in a statement.

The numbers were released amid criticism from opposition lawmakers, who say a new military service law introduced earlier this year will not sufficiently expand the Bundeswehr or ease personnel shortages.

The ministry countered that applications, recruitment and overall troop strength are all at “new highs.”

Applications for military careers reached about 47,300 in July, up 26% from a year earlier and 6,800 higher than in June. New hires totaled about 15,400, a 12% increase from July 2025 and 4,500 more than the previous month.

Germany’s new military service law, which took effect at the start of 2026, keeps service voluntary but requires young men to complete a questionnaire on fitness, qualifications and interest in military service. Women may respond voluntarily.

The ministry said the questionnaire system is already delivering results. By July 31, about 378,000 letters had been sent. Within the deadline, around 96% of men and about 4% of women responded. Interest among respondents averaged about 5 on a scale of 1 to 10.

Officials said they expect growth to continue through the end of the year, though seasonal fluctuations remain possible.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has repeatedly said Germany wants to build Europe’s strongest armed forces and take on greater responsibility for the continent’s security amid threats from Russia and wider global challenges. The Defense Ministry’s longer-term goal is to expand the Bundeswehr to 255,000 to 270,000 active troops by 2035, in line with NATO commitments – a target that would require roughly 20,000 new recruits each year.