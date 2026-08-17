Serdar Dincel
17 August 2026•Update: 17 August 2026
Two French embassy employees involved in a diplomatic dispute last month will not be allowed to return to Iran, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday.
According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters that the pair had violated the 1961 Vienna Convention, which lays out the rules and privileges of foreign diplomatic missions.
Baqaei said that France’s admission that the two individuals were “engaged in activities related to supporting civil society” was itself an admission that “the Vienna Convention was violated.”