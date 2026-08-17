Senior official says infrastructure was already in place in some regions

Russia plans to build drone aviation infrastructure in 35 regions by 2030 Senior official says infrastructure was already in place in some regions

Deputy Head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya said on Monday that 35 Russian regions are expected to be equipped with infrastructure for unmanned aviation by 2030.

Speaking at the Rostki: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation business forum in the Russian city of Kazan, Andrey Potemkin said the infrastructure was already in place in some regions, including the Tatarstan region, and was also being developed in the Russian Far East.

"By 2030, we plan to equip 35 Russian regions with infrastructure for unmanned aviation," he said.

According to the official, the infrastructure could provide a platform for developing what he described as the low-altitude economy, including the use of unmanned aircraft for civilian applications.

Potemkin said Russia recorded 178,000 unmanned aircraft flights in 2025, up 20% from 2024. The figure covers flights supported by air traffic management services.

The Rostki forum is being held in Kazan from Aug. 16-19 and focuses on economic and technological cooperation between Russian regions and China.