'It appears essential to defend the legacy of rules of cooperation and law established by the international community after World War II,' says Sergio Mattarella

Conflicts testing credibility of international organizations, says Italy's president 'It appears essential to defend the legacy of rules of cooperation and law established by the international community after World War II,' says Sergio Mattarella

Conflicts are testing NATO's resilience, the EU's capacity to act, and the credibility of international organizations, Italy’s president warned Monday.

Speaking at an event marking Navy Day at the Quirinale Palace, Sergio Mattarella expressed concern over global conflicts while calling for defending the rule of law, Italian daily la Repubblica reported.

"In a context of great uncertainty, it appears essential to defend the legacy of rules of cooperation and law established by the international community after World War II," he said

He said the country's navy is "crucial," at a time when the world is witnessing "upheavals in global balances of power."

“The tensions and conflicts on the global stage are testing the resilience of NATO, the EU's capacity to act, and the credibility of international organizations, starting with the UN.”