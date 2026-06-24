British premier insists he is handing over country in 'better shape' than he found it Starmer defends economic record, confirms defense plans as opposition questions resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday defended his record in his first parliamentary appearance since announcing his resignation earlier this week, insisting he would leave the country in "better shape" than he found it.

During Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Starmer rejected criticism from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch over his government's economic record, defense spending plans and the timing of his departure.

Starmer told lawmakers he was “handing over the country in 'better shape' than he found it, unlike his Tory predecessors,” arguing that his government had restored economic stability and put Britain in a stronger position to navigate global uncertainty.

Starmer also defended Chancellor Rachel Reeves, saying he and the chief finance minister had worked together to turn around Labour's fortunes and implement their economic agenda.

Badenoch challenged the prime minister's decision to resign, asking: "If it's all so fantastic, why is he resigning?"

The timing of a long-awaited defense investment plan emerged as another point of contention. Starmer confirmed the strategy would be published before he leaves office, despite reports that his successor could seek to delay or revise it.

The plan is expected to be released ahead of the next NATO summit in Türkiye, due to take place in less than two weeks.

Andy Burnham is widely seen as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer and could become prime minister as early as mid-July if he faces no challenger. Reports have suggested Burnham wants to review the defense proposals before committing to them, but Starmer insisted the plans had already been agreed by his government.

Downing Street also confirmed that Starmer will remain a member of parliament after stepping down as prime minister, ending speculation that he could trigger a by-election by resigning his seat.