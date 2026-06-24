More than 500 mothers, babies harmed in major UK hospital care failure, review finds Report finds 444 women, 76 newborns suffered avoidable harm over 13 years in English maternity services

More than 500 women and newborn babies suffered potentially avoidable harm over 13 years because of "deep-rooted, systemic failures" in maternity services run by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, according to an independent review described as the largest in NHS history.

The review also identified a "bullying, toxic culture" within the service and a "persistent failure to listen to mothers and fathers," including reports of women in active labor being told to "pull themselves together."

The 401-page report, led by childbirth expert Donna Ockenden, found that 444 women and 76 newborn babies experienced “potentially avoidable” harm as a result of substandard care at Queen's Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital

It described repeated missed opportunities to prevent harm, persistent understaffing and failures to learn from previous safety incidents. The report also highlighted a culture in which bullying and "intimidating cliques" among staff were widespread.

“What happened here cannot be allowed to remain in the shadows,” said Ockenden, calling for “immediate and essential actions across England” in response to the report’s conclusions.

Families affected by the failures said they faced years of delays before their concerns were acknowledged.

Gary Andrews, whose daughter Wynter died 23 minutes after birth in 2019, said “it shouldn't have taken families all this time to be heard.”

"You've got a situation where senior leaders are so concerned about reputational management that they don't want families to understand the harm they received," he told BBC Radio Nottingham. "We need action. We need change."

In response to the report, the trust’s top executives issued an apology, saying they “apologize unreservedly” to women and families “who have suffered harm, loss, trauma or distress.”



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