Defense Ministry points to significant delays in construction, expected cost increases, risks linked to replacing the main contractor

Germany scraps plan for navy's largest combat ships Defense Ministry points to significant delays in construction, expected cost increases, risks linked to replacing the main contractor

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced Wednesday that he has decided to end the F126-class frigate project, which was intended to produce the navy's largest combat ships.

The Defense Ministry confirmed it would no longer proceed with plans to build six F126-class frigates.

“This decision is in response to the significant delays in the project, the foreseeable cost increases, and the risks that would have been associated with a change in the general contractor,” it added in a statement.

According to Pistorius, the plan is now to purchase eight smaller Meko A-200 frigates instead of the six warships.

The project, which was overshadowed by numerous problems, was considered a key initiative for the German military.

According to previous statements, the 166-meter (544-foot) F126 frigates were designed to become the navy's largest combat ships.

Construction of the first vessel began in late 2023, but it later emerged that the procurement, estimated to cost up to €10 billion ($11.3 billion), would face delays of several years. Pistorius cited problems at Dutch shipbuilder Damen as the main reason.



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