Flemish Community broadcaster VRT calls for 'more transparent mechanism in decision-making processes, direct vote among EBU members'

Belgium’s Flemish public broadcaster says it may skip Eurovision next year Flemish Community broadcaster VRT calls for 'more transparent mechanism in decision-making processes, direct vote among EBU members'

Belgium’s Flemish public broadcaster VRT said on Saturday that it may not send an artist to next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) does not change its position on participation policies.

According to a statement from VRT, spokesperson Yasmine Van der Borght said the broadcaster expects the EBU to take a clear stance against war and violence and to establish an open framework based on respect for human rights.

“Under the current circumstances, it is unlikely that VRT will send an artist next year,” Van der Borght said.

The public broadcaster underlined that discussions are continuing, particularly over Israel’s participation in the contest and the decision-making process, and said the EBU had not provided sufficient answers on these issues.

The statement called for “a more transparent mechanism in decision-making processes and a direct vote among EBU members.”

VRT had previously criticized the contest on similar grounds and announced that it would reconsider participation if the EBU did not change its approach.

In Belgium, responsibility for Eurovision participation alternates between VRT and the French-language public broadcaster RTBF. RTBF sent Belgium’s representative to this year’s contest.