Another person was stabbed by driver when he was attempting to escape, reports media

7 injured, 4 of them critically, when driver plows his car into pedestrians in northern Italy Another person was stabbed by driver when he was attempting to escape, reports media

Seven people were injured, four of them critically, when a speeding driver plowed his car into pedestrians on a street in the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday, officials said, adding that another person was stabbed by the driver when he was attempting to escape.

According to Italian media reports, the 31-year-old Italian driver entered Emilia Street in the city center at around 4.30 pm local time, driving at more than 100 kilometers per hour and hitting several pedestrians.

The vehicle came to a halt after colliding with a shop window.

The driver, reportedly an Italian citizen of Moroccan origin, allegedly tried to flee and stabbed another person during the incident.

The suspect was stopped by passersby and later detained by police.

Modena Mayor Massimo Mezzetti said seven people were injured.

Witnesses told local media that the car was moving extremely fast and that they saw pedestrians being thrown into the air after being hit.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the incident as “extremely serious” and expressed solidarity with the injured and their families.

She also thanked residents and police officers who intervened to stop the attacker.