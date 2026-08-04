Province says current weather forecasts show no significant short-term improvement in drought conditions

Belgium’s Antwerp expands water abstraction ban as drought worsens Province says current weather forecasts show no significant short-term improvement in drought conditions

Belgium’s Antwerp province will extend its water abstraction ban across its entire territory from Aug. 6 as persistent drought and high temperatures continue to reduce water levels and flows, provincial authorities announced Tuesday.

The decision, taken by the deputy governor, prohibits pumping water from all non-navigable waterways and public canals throughout the province, Dutch-language broadcaster VRT reported.

The measure will remain in effect until drought conditions improve.

A partial ban has been in place since July 17, covering nearly the entire province except the catchment areas of the Antwerp-Stabroek polders and the Postelvaartje.

Authorities said the remaining areas are now also affected after water levels and flows declined further.

According to the province, current weather forecasts indicate no significant improvement in drought conditions in the short term.

Officials warned that low water levels pose a serious threat to aquatic ecosystems.

Drying waterways can immediately harm water-dependent plants and animals, while reduced flows raise water temperatures, lower oxygen levels and diminish natural shelters for wildlife.

Waterway managers are closely monitoring conditions and will continue to assess the impact of the drought, the province said.

Authorities advised those requiring water to use alternative sources.