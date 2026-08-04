Other dolphins join mother who appears to be mourning death of newborn calf, scientists say

Mother dolphin carries dead calf through Western Australian estuary Other dolphins join mother who appears to be mourning death of newborn calf, scientists say

A female dolphin was spotted carrying her dead calf through an estuary in Western Australia, a research group said, after the newborn died at just two weeks old.

The dolphin, known as Fraggle, was found carrying the calf in the Leschenault Estuary near the city of Bunbury late last week, according to Geographe Marine Research.

Fraggle appeared to be mourning. She was accompanied by two dolphins that live in the estuary and others normally found in coastal waters, reflecting the close social bonds within dolphin populations.

Researchers had been concerned about the calf after observing an unusually high respiratory rate. They had hoped it would survive despite being born during winter, but it eventually died.

The loss is Fraggle’s fourth consecutive calf death, according to the group’s original social media post.

Dolphin mothers can carry their dead calves for several days, repeatedly lifting or pushing them to the surface.

The behaviour can prevent the mother from feeding normally, meaning she must eventually release the body to survive.

Geographe Marine Research said that point appeared to be approaching for Fraggle.

Scientists refer to the carrying or guarding of dead individuals by dolphins and whales as “postmortem attentive behavior.”

A 2018 study examining 78 recorded cases among cetaceans found that dolphins accounted for more than 92% of the observations.

Researchers said the behaviour could represent attempts to rescue an unresponsive calf or grief.