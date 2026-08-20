Joseph Aoun calls for halt to Israeli attacks, withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory to pave way for reconstruction

Lebanese president urges Vatican to press Israel to implement US-mediated framework agreement Joseph Aoun calls for halt to Israeli attacks, withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory to pave way for reconstruction

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday called on Pope Leo XIV to continue diplomatic efforts to pressure Israel to implement a US-mediated framework agreement, halt its attacks and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory.

Aoun made the appeal during a visit to the Vatican, where he first met the pope before holding talks with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Foreign Minister Archbishop Richard Gallagher, according to a statement by the Lebanese presidency.

Aoun called for continued diplomatic efforts in international forums to compel Israel to implement the terms of the US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 and halt its attacks on Lebanon.

“President Aoun also called on the Holy Father and the Apostolic See to support Lebanon in achieving the complete Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories, paving the way for the reconstruction,” the presidency said.

“These steps must coincide with the extension of the Lebanese state's authority over all its territories and the monopoly of the decision of war and peace in its hands, as the sole path to achieving security and stability on the borders,” Aoun said.

Aoun’s meetings with the pope and Vatican officials addressed political, economic and living conditions in Lebanon, as well as Israeli attacks on Lebanese villages, infrastructure and civilians.

Aoun arrived at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican at 9.30 am local time (0730GMT), where he held a private meeting with the pope for around half an hour before meeting Parolin and Gallagher.

The visit comes amid continued Israeli violations in Lebanon despite the signing of the framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26.

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army there and the disarmament of armed groups, in reference to Hezbollah.

Since March 2, Israel has continued its assault on Lebanon, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring over 12,000 others, while displacing more than 1 million and causing widespread destruction, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous Israeli assault on Lebanon between 2023 and 2024, while during the current assault it advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.