Foreign ministers discuss cooperation in energy, defense, education, tourism and clean technologies during talks in Muscat

Oman, Japan stress diplomacy, maritime security amid regional tensions Foreign ministers discuss cooperation in energy, defense, education, tourism and clean technologies during talks in Muscat

Oman and Japan on Thursday stressed the importance of diplomacy, maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb amid rising regional tensions, the Omani Foreign Ministry said.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held a joint press conference in Muscat, where they reviewed the outcome of their talks, bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.

“Omani-Japanese relations are based on a solid friendship founded on mutual respect and trust,” Al Busaidi said, adding that next year’s 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations offers an opportunity to launch a new phase of partnership.

Economic ties form a key pillar of the partnership, he said, welcoming Japanese companies’ interest in investing in Oman’s energy, low-carbon technologies, logistics and infrastructure sectors.

“Muscat looks forward to expanding cooperation with Tokyo in space, green manufacturing and advanced technologies,” the Omani minister added.

On regional developments, Al Busaidi said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is closely linked to the region’s security and prosperity.

He stressed Oman’s commitment to maritime security and international law, as well as efforts to reduce tensions and prioritize dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful solutions.

Separately, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported that Japan and Oman agreed to deepen cooperation in clean energy, including the development of hydrogen and ammonia, during talks between their foreign ministers in Muscat.

Motegi pledged support for Oman’s efforts to strengthen the resilience of its economy and energy sector, including through seawater desalination and environmentally friendly steel production, Kyodo said.

“Japan is currently working on a comprehensive cooperation plan to help Oman and other Gulf countries strengthen the resilience of their economies and energy sectors in light of the situation in the Middle East,” Motegi said, according to Kyodo.

The officials also discussed the situation surrounding Iran and the need to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with Motegi saying Japan opposes transit fees or other additional charges on vessels using the strait, Kyodo reported.

Tensions in the Middle East have heightened since the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes in regional countries, including the UAE, which hosts US assets.

In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Talks, however, have since broken down amid ongoing disputes over the memorandum’s terms and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy exports.