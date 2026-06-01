Demonstration coincides with city council meeting, focusing on calls for removal of Israeli flag at Antwerp City Hall

Belgian party leader arrested during pro-Palestine protest in Antwerp Demonstration coincides with city council meeting, focusing on calls for removal of Israeli flag at Antwerp City Hall

The leader of the Flemish Green party Groen was arrested during a pro-Palestine demonstration in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening, Belga news agency reported.

Aimen Horch was among five people detained during the weekly protest organized by the Antwerp Coalition for Palestine outside Antwerp City Hall, according to police, who argued the arrests were made due to breaches of public order.

The demonstration coincided with the city's monthly council meeting and focused on calls for the removal of the Israeli flag from Antwerp City Hall and its replacement with a peace flag.

In a statement, Groen described Horch's detention as taking place during a "peaceful protest."

"Peaceful protest is a right," city councilor Meyrem Almaci said, criticizing the city's response to the demonstration.

"The city council apparently prefers to send police to a protest rather than finally drawing a line in the sand and removing the Israeli flag from the town hall," she said.

Antwerp Mayor Els Van Doesburg defended the authorities' actions, telling local newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that municipal rules must apply equally to all residents.