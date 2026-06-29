46-year-old man is suspected of having passed state secrets to individuals connected to Russia

Belgian authorities detain 'disposable agent' suspected of sharing state secrets 46-year-old man is suspected of having passed state secrets to individuals connected to Russia

Belgian authorities have arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of passing state secrets to individuals linked to Russia, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

The arrest, carried out on May 29, is part of an ongoing investigation led by Belgium's military intelligence service (ADIV), which has been examining the case for several months, broadcaster VRT reported.

The suspect remains in pretrial detention following a warrant issued by an investigating judge for alleged "reproduction, disclosure, or transfer of state secrets."

Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, prosecutors have not revealed the specifics of the information the suspect allegedly shared with individuals.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office said no further details can be released at this stage.

The suspect is currently being held in a Belgian prison.

According to a broadcaster, for the first time in Belgium, a man with ties to Russia has been arrested for passing on state secrets.

Authorities describe "disposable agents" as individuals recruited, often via online platforms such as Telegram, by foreign intelligence services to carry out low-level espionage or sabotage tasks in exchange for payment.

These individuals are typically used for isolated assignments with limited operational awareness.

While the Federal Prosecutor’s Office did not use the term “disposable agent,” it confirmed the arrest involves a suspect who is believed to have been recruited in a similar manner.​​​​​​​