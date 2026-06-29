'I think this is by really any estimate at this point the largest response to any natural disaster the United States has mounted in,' says senior official

US boosts Venezuela earthquake aid to over $300 million 'I think this is by really any estimate at this point the largest response to any natural disaster the United States has mounted in,' says senior official

The US State Department announced on Monday that it has expanded its humanitarian response to the devastating June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela, increasing total US assistance to more than $300 million.

"On top of previously announced humanitarian funding, the Department has committed an additional $50 million in funding for critical partner organization operations.

"This brings total funding for partner organizations to $200 million, including $100 million in bilateral funding and $100 million in support through UNOCHA’s (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) country pooled fund," the department said in a statement.

Beyond financial assistance, the department said it is deploying specialized US government disaster response capabilities, including civilian and military logistics, search-and-rescue teams, and emergency supplies from disaster response warehouses, including a recently established humanitarian logistics hub in Miami, Florida.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters on Monday that the US has deployed more than 300 search and rescue personnel to Venezuela.

"I think this is by really any estimate at this point the largest response to any natural disaster the United States has mounted in... in terms of personnel on the ground, money out the door, speed," the senior official said.

The official also said three American citizens have died and 12 others are missing after twin quakes.

"We have a 24/7 task force that's working on American citizen services, and, working very hard to support the families and support those Americans who have been affected.

"So, as I said earlier, you know, this is a really massive response. We really do think it's the biggest that the United States has ever mounted," the official added.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela climbed to 1,450 on Sunday, with 3,150 people injured and 12,721 others displaced or otherwise affected by the disaster.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation last week on Wednesday, 39 seconds apart.