Netanyahu leaves from military base without journalists aboard his plane as army reports intercepting 2 UAVs near Jordan border

Israeli prime minister departs for Washington from Nevatim Airbase for Trump talks: Report Netanyahu leaves from military base without journalists aboard his plane as army reports intercepting 2 UAVs near Jordan border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday from the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to Israeli media.

The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu's office confirmed his departure only after his plane had taken off shortly before 1 pm (1000GMT) local time from the air force base near Beersheba.

The flight had originally been scheduled to depart at 11 am (0800GMT) but was delayed by about two hours. Netanyahu's office did not explain the delay or why he departed from a military airbase instead of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

No journalists accompanied Netanyahu aboard the state aircraft Wing of Zion, according to the report.

Earlier Monday, at 10.54 am local time (0754GMT), the Israeli military said that it had intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) “identified in the area of the Jordan border.”

In a statement, the army said the UAVs “did not cross into Israeli territory” and that the origin of the launch was under review.

Jordan's military later announced that its air forces had intercepted and shot down two drones targeting the kingdom, saying the operation caused no casualties or material damage.

Netanyahu said Sunday that he plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York despite calls for his arrest by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Last Tuesday, Mamdani called Netanyahu a "war criminal" and urged the US government to enforce an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him if he enters the US.

Trump, however, vowed that Netanyahu “will not be arrested” while visiting the US.

​​​​​​​The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where more than 73,000 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli offensive since October 2023.