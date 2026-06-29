Justices rule 5-4 that federal law allows counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day if postmarked on time

US Supreme Court upholds state grace periods for late-arriving ballots Justices rule 5-4 that federal law allows counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day if postmarked on time

The US Supreme Court ruled on Monday that federal law does not mandate that mail-in ballots be received by Election Day, allowing states to count ballots that arrive afterward provided they are postmarked on time.

In a 5-4 decision, the high court rejected a challenge from the Republican and Libertarian parties, specifically upholding a Mississippi law that permits a five-business-day grace period.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's liberal wing to form the majority.

"The election-day statutes say nothing about ballot receipt, and we cannot add to the words Congress chose," Barrett wrote in the opinion, emphasizing that as long as citizens cast their votes by the designated day, US law does not establish a strict deadline for physical arrival at election offices.

The ruling preserves existing policies in the District of Columbia and 14 states that provide broad grace periods. An additional 15 states offer similar extensions exclusively for military and overseas voters.

Trump demands voting overhaul after Supreme Court ruling

US President Donald Trump criticized the ruling, labeling the outcome a "tremendous loss" for voter rights.

"It is more important than ever to pass the Save America Act," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump's proposed legislation mandates that all voters provide photo identification and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot. The president also called for the elimination of mail-in voting, with exceptions only for military deployment, illness, disability or travel.