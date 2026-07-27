Zelenskyy arrives in UK to meet new Prime Minister Burnham, visit Ukrainian troops Ukrainian president says air defense, maritime security, joint defense production are key priorities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UK on Monday for talks with newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Britain since Burnham took office.

Emphasizing the depth of the bilateral partnership forged amid ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy praised Britain’s continued assistance.

"Over the years of the full-scale war, we have built the strongest relationship in the entire history of cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom," Zelenskyy said on US social media platform X. "The key priorities are air defense, maritime security, and joint defense production, our cooperation that strengthens both countries."

He added that Kyiv deeply values being able to "always count on Britain's principled decisions, leadership, and support," saying both countries would continue working to further strengthen their defense partnership and regional security.

Zelenskyy also said his itinerary includes meetings with Ukrainian troops stationed in the country, including those participating in Exercise Sea Breeze.