Terrorists wearing fake military fatigues and forest guard uniforms attacked Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area, while students were taking their National Examinations Council exams, locals tell Anadolu

Boko Haram terrorists attack school, kill teacher, kidnap several students in northeast Nigeria Terrorists wearing fake military fatigues and forest guard uniforms attacked Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area, while students were taking their National Examinations Council exams, locals tell Anadolu

Terrorists wearing fake military fatigues and forest guard uniforms attacked Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area, while students were taking their National Examinations Council exams, locals tell Anadolu

They are currently searching to rescue those kidnapped,' says Borno State Police Command spokesperson

Nigerian police have launched a search operation for several students who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists while taking their National Examinations Council (NECO) exams in northeastern Borno State on Monday.

The Boko Haram terrorists arrived at Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area, dressed in fake military fatigues and forest guard uniforms to give the impression that they were legitimate security personnel, police and locals told Anadolu.

They opened fire, killing one teacher and injuring several people before kidnapping an unknown number of students, they confirmed.

The heavily armed terrorists stormed the school in the morning, firing sporadically before taking away several students.

Borno State Police Command spokesperson Nahum Daso confirmed the incident, saying security personnel have been dispatched to rescue the victims and apprehend the attackers.

“Around 9 am (local time), terrorists attacked Lassa Day Secondary School. They shot sporadically. Many students have been abducted,” Daso told Anadolu over the phone.

He added that security forces confronted the attackers and that the police commissioner has asked the area commander to coordinate ongoing operations.

“They are currently searching to rescue those kidnapped,” Daso said, without providing the exact number of students.

The latest abduction occurred amid persistent insecurity in Nigeria’s northeast despite years of military operations against Boko Haram and its splinter faction, ISWAP.

Terrorist groups have repeatedly targeted schools in the northern region, resulting in mass kidnappings such as the infamous 2014 abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State.

Monday's attack comes weeks after terrorists abducted more than 40 pupils and teachers from three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of southwestern Oyo State.

The incident has since sparked nationwide protests by labor unions, civil society groups, and students and renewed concerns over the safety of schools across Nigeria.