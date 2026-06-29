'We are not asking this council to invent new law. We are asking it to apply the law it has already affirmed,' says Itay Epshtain from Norwegian Refugee Council

'Obstacle is not lack of law but political reluctance,' expert tells Security Council on Israeli occupation 'We are not asking this council to invent new law. We are asking it to apply the law it has already affirmed,' says Itay Epshtain from Norwegian Refugee Council

An international law expert told the UN Security Council on Monday that the obstacle to ending Israel's unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory is "not a lack of law but political reluctance," urging the body to apply legal frameworks it has already affirmed.

"The obstacle is not a lack of law. The obstacle is political reluctance. Annexation persists because it could remain tolerable to those who sustain it," said Itay Epshtain, special advisor on international law and humanitarian principles at the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Epshtain said Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine constitute a flagrant violation of international law, stressing that the council cannot "dilute obligations" grounded in peremptory norms through subsequent resolutions.

"From wrong comes no right, and no passage of time cures illegality," he said.

Warning that while annexation has become more costly to reverse and more complex to dismantle, he said: "It has not become irreversible as a matter of law."

Turning to violence by Israeli occupiers, Epshtain said the language used to describe it, including in the council chamber, is "legally inadequate."

"It is often described, including in this chamber, as extremism, as though it were a marginal deviation from state policy. That language is legally inadequate," he said, adding that where armed occupiers operate as integral or auxiliary parts of military forces, the question becomes one of state responsibility.

He said third states must ensure their own conduct does not recognize, aid, or assist an unlawful situation, calling for restitution as the first step.

"Homes, orchards, and olive groves must be restored to the rightful owners. Settlements and associated infrastructure must be dismantled," he said.

"We are not asking this council to invent a new law. We are asking it to apply the law it has already affirmed," Epshtain told the council.

Palestinian journalist Mariam Barghouti, also addressing the council, said the Israeli government is not only sustaining violence against Palestinians but actively encouraging it.

"The Israeli regime is not only sustaining Israeli violence but, as we see it, is encouraging it through Hebrew media, which has also been complicit in inciting violence against Palestinian communities and individuals, and through law," she explained.

She said the Israeli government has adopted a series of laws in recent years pushing for the death penalty, the absorption of the West Bank into Israeli state land, and the arming of Israeli citizens with military-grade weapons, including automatic and semi-automatic guns and drones.

Barghouti added that US-based charities are "fundraising and providing these military-grade weapons to Israeli citizens in the West Bank."

"These Israeli acts are not random, but they are organized state-sponsored crime, and Palestinians in the West Bank are no longer wondering whether a crime will be committed. Now it is a matter of when rather than if," she said.

She said the cumulative impact of these crimes has drained Palestinians "physically, psychologically, economically, and politically," adding that even journalists are increasingly at risk.

"It has become so devastating and so dangerous that wearing our press insignia has placed us in the line of danger rather than protecting us," Barghouti said.