National Commission for the Prevention of Torture says overcrowding fuels violence, strains healthcare and prison staff

Swiss anti-torture commission warns prison overcrowding violates inmates' rights National Commission for the Prevention of Torture says overcrowding fuels violence, strains healthcare and prison staff

Overcrowding in Swiss prisons is leading to deteriorating detention conditions and infringing on inmates' fundamental rights, Switzerland's National Commission for the Prevention of Torture (NCPT) warned in its latest annual report released on Monday.

The commission said high occupancy rates in prisons are limiting prisoners' privacy, increasing the risk of violence and undermining access to healthcare.

It also warned that prison staff are working under growing pressure as overcrowding places additional strain on correctional facilities.

The NCPT said expanding prison capacity alone would not solve the problem, calling instead for a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing the overall number of people held in detention.

The commission also criticized Switzerland's continued use of civil defense shelters to accommodate asylum-seekers.

According to the report, living conditions in the shelters are particularly poor because of overcrowding, a lack of natural daylight, and constant noise from ventilation systems.

The commission urged authorities to address both prison overcrowding and inadequate accommodation conditions for asylum-seekers through long-term structural measures rather than relying solely on increasing detention capacity.