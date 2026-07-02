Algeria counts votes in 2nd parliamentary elections since 2019 Polls closed at 8 pm (1900GMT) after 1-hour extension

Algeria began to count votes in the country’s second parliamentary elections since 2019 on Thursday evening after polling stations closed across the North African nation.

State-affiliated Ennahar TV aired footage showing votes being counted in several provinces after ballot boxes closed.

No statement has yet been released by the country’s election authority.

Polls opened at 8 am local time (0700GMT) across Algeria’s 69 provinces to elect members of the People’s National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, in the country’s second parliamentary elections since the 2019 popular movement, and closed at 8 pm (1900GMT) after voting was extended by an hour.

The electoral commission said that voter turnout inside the country had reached 11.24% by 3 pm local time (1400GMT).



More than 24 million voters were eligible to take part in the second parliamentary elections since the 2019 popular movement that ended with the resignation of late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.



The People’s National Assembly has 407 seats, including 12 allocated to Algerians living abroad.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul