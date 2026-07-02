3,530 deaths seen during heat wave period versus statistical projections of 3,050, says National Institute for Public Health and the Environment

Dutch heat wave blamed for spike in deaths 3,530 deaths seen during heat wave period versus statistical projections of 3,050, says National Institute for Public Health and the Environment

The Netherlands last week saw around 480 more deaths than expected due to the heat wave that gripped the country, a preliminary estimate from National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said Thursday.

The institute said most of the excess 480 deaths were among people 80 and over, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

The highest number of deaths were reportedly in the eastern and southern regions, where temperatures were highest.

The institute pointed to around 3,530 deaths during the period versus some 3,050 deaths that were initially expected, according to statistical analysis.

It said the picture is not yet complete, as deaths are sometimes registered only several weeks after they occur.

The institute also stressed that older adults and people with chronic illnesses are more vulnerable during extreme heat.

