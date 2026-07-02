Zbigniew Ziobro was a key architect of Poland's judicial overhaul, which brought Warsaw into prolonged conflict with EU over rule of law

Warsaw court clears way for Poland to seek extradition of former justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro was a key architect of Poland's judicial overhaul, which brought Warsaw into prolonged conflict with EU over rule of law

A Warsaw court on Thursday cleared the way for Poland to seek the extradition of former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro after rejecting his appeal of a prosecutor's plan to place him in pretrial detention over multiple criminal charges, Polish media reported.

The ruling is final, removing the last legal obstacle to prosecutors requesting Ziobro's extradition from the United States, where he is currently staying. While the decision will not result in his immediate detention, it allows Polish authorities to begin formal extradition proceedings.

The case is among the most significant legal proceedings launched by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government against senior officials from the previous administration and could become a major test of judicial cooperation between Poland and the United States if Warsaw submits a formal extradition request.

Ziobro, one of the most influential figures in the former Law and Justice (PiS) government, faces a series of criminal investigations linked to decisions taken while serving as justice minister and prosecutor general.



The allegations include abuse of office and misuse of public funds, including in connection with the Justice Fund, a state program intended to support victims of crime that prosecutors allege was used for political purposes. Ziobro denies all wrongdoing and has called the investigations politically motivated.

The former justice minister was the chief architect of Poland's controversial judicial reforms between 2015 and 2023, which prompted years of conflict with the European Union over judicial independence and the rule of law.

Prosecutors argue that pretrial detention is necessary because Ziobro has failed to appear before investigators and there is a risk he could evade justice while abroad.

