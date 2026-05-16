Plane apparently exploded mid-air over a residential area on outskirts of Limburgerhof, public broadcaster SWR reports

2 dead after small plane crashes in southwestern Germany Plane apparently exploded mid-air over a residential area on outskirts of Limburgerhof, public broadcaster SWR reports

Two people died on Saturday when a small plane crashed in a residential area of the southwestern town of Limburgerhof, local media reported.

“Based on the investigation so far, the two occupants of the plane were killed in the crash. There are currently no reports of injured residents,” said police spokesman Thorsten Mischler.

However, according to public broadcaster SWR, at least one other person was injured.

The plane apparently exploded in mid-air at around 11:30 am local time (0930 GMT) over a residential area on the outskirts of the town, SWR said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the plane had grazed a house. According to police, debris fell to the ground “over a wide area around the crash site.”

A large contingent of police and emergency responders is reportedly on the scene.

“The crash site has been cordoned off over a wide area,” the police spokesperson said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. A police helicopter began taking aerial photographs at noon.

