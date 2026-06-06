The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities,' says Kuwaiti army

Kuwait, Bahrain air defenses respond to 'hostile' missile, drone threats The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities,' says Kuwaiti army

Kuwaiti air defenses are responding to "hostile missile and drone threats," and Bahrain has sounded sirens urging citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe place, officials said Saturday.

The Kuwaiti army wrote on US social media platform X that the General Staff confirmed that "any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets."

"The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” it said.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry also wrote on X that "the siren has been sounded," and "citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks that widened instability across the region.

Iran, in retaliation, subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted countries hosting US military bases, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire later took effect, though diplomatic efforts to secure a broader agreement have continued.