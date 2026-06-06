IRGC says it launched ballistic missiles at American military installations in region, Tasnim News reports

Iran strikes US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain after drone attacks on Iranian territory: Report IRGC says it launched ballistic missiles at American military installations in region, Tasnim News reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck "enemy bases" in Kuwait and Bahrain after US drones attacked sites on Iranian territory, Tasnim News reported Saturday.

The IRGC's Aerospace Force targeted the Ali al-Salem air base in Kuwait and key US Navy Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain with ballistic missiles, according to the semi-official news agency.

The strikes came in response to American drone attacks on a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island and a tower in Sirik, said the IRGC.

It warned that further aggression would prompt a response beyond limited strikes, including the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas shipments, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks that widened instability across the region.

Iran, in retaliation, subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted countries hosting US military bases, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire later took effect, though diplomatic efforts to secure a broader agreement have continued.