Araghchi also rejects notion that Lebanon was being used by Tehran as leverage in negotiations

Iran's top diplomat Araghchi rebukes Lebanese president over remarks on Tehran’s role in Lebanon Araghchi also rejects notion that Lebanon was being used by Tehran as leverage in negotiations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized Lebanese President Joseph Aoun after the latter’s comments on Tehran’s role in Lebanon.

In a post on the US social media company X, Araghchi said Aoun’s remarks created the impression that Iran, rather than another actor, was responsible for Lebanon’s current challenges.

“Based on Mr. Aoun’s comments, one would think it’s Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis,” he wrote.

The Iranian foreign minister also rejected the notion that Lebanon was being used by Tehran as leverage in negotiations.

“Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we’d have a deal long ago,” he said.

Araghchi concluded his message by urging the Lebanese president to focus on what he described as Beirut's “real foe.”

The remarks came in response to comments made by Aoun during an interview with CNN, in which the Lebanese president discussed Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The exchange highlights growing public differences between Beirut and Tehran over regional developments and Lebanon’s position amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.