China's Xi urges against 'undermining' Latin America's status as 'zone of peace' President Xi made remarks during meeting with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged against "undermining" the status of Latin America and the Caribbean as a "zone of peace."

Xi made these remarks during a meeting with visiting Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a post on US social media platform X.

"China always maintains that the status of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace should not be undermined, that their path toward development and revitalization should not be interrupted, and that their right to independently choose cooperation partners should not be interfered with," Xi was quoted as saying.

He said that China supports Latin American nations in upholding independence to carry out international cooperation in light of their own national interests, and safeguard regional peace and stability.

Beijing, he added, always views its relations with Ecuador from a strategic and long-term perspective, and will work with Ecuador to bring bilateral relations to "new heights."

Xi also pointed out that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Ecuador.

Noboa arrived in Beijing on Sunday for his first eight-day state visit to China.

China and Ecuador officially established formal diplomatic relations in January 1980.

The current bilateral trade volume between the two countries stands at $17.33 billion.

