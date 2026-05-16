8 dead, dozens hurt as train hits bus in Bangkok

Crash causes bus to burst into flames, several nearby vehicles also damaged, according to reports

8 killed, dozens injured as freight train rams into bus in Bangkok Crash causes bus to burst into flames, several nearby vehicles also damaged, according to reports

At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured after a freight train collided with a public bus in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, triggering a major fire, local media reported.

The crash occurred in the afternoon on Asok-Din Daeng Road between the Rama IX and Asok-Phet intersections, the Bangkok Post reported.

Witnesses said the impact caused the bus to burst into flames, while several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

Several other road users in cars and motorcycles injured in the accident were provided first aid and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene as reports emerged that several passengers may have been trapped inside the burning bus.

Rescue workers continued search and recovery operations amid heavy smoke and severe traffic congestion in the area as authorities fear a rise in the death toll.

The Transport Ministry, the State Railway of Thailand and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, which operated the bus, are monitoring the situation.