Call made by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow during meeting with his Iranian counterpart on sidelines of BRICS meeting in New Delhi

Thailand urges Iran to allow safe passage of 8 stranded Thai vessels through Hormuz Call made by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow during meeting with his Iranian counterpart on sidelines of BRICS meeting in New Delhi

Thailand has urged Iran to allow the safe passage of eight Thai-flagged ships stranded at either end of the near-closed Strait of Hormuz, Thai media reported.

The call was made by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, according to the Thai Enquirer news website.

Sihasak, during informal discussion with Aragchi, expressed concern over the Middle East conflict and its global economic consequences, particularly the navigation restrictions imposed on the Strait of Hormuz where many vessels from numerous countries are stranded.

According to the website, Aragchi, in response, said that he understands Bangkok’s concerns and the need for the reopening of this vital shipping route.

He also expressed optimism that the blockade would be lifted once a peace agreement is concluded between Iran and the US.

Sihasak told his Iranian counterpart that Thailand will soon provide humanitarian aid, including medicine and medical supplies, to Iran through Oman.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

