Pakistan, Iran interior ministers discuss border trade, security in Tehran meeting

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Saturday on boosting border trade, strengthening security cooperation, and expanding bilateral ties, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Pakistani government sources confirmed Naqvi’s arrival in the Iranian capital to Anadolu earlier on Saturday, after IRNA reported that the minister had arrived in Tehran “a few hours ago” as part of an unannounced visit.

Momeni discussed a wide range of issues with the Pakistani minister, particularly border trade and ways to boost it, IRNA said.

He thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their “friendly and brotherly” stance toward Iran, adding that ties between the neighboring countries are rooted in historical relations.

The Iranian minister said both sides are determined to expand economic and trade relations and stressed the need to establish facilities on both sides of the border to strengthen “unity, solidarity, and brotherhood.”

He also expressed hope that the countries’ long shared border would become “more secure and beneficial” through joint efforts.

For his part, Naqvi thanked Momeni for hosting him and said the two countries would reach “tangible solutions” on issues related to bilateral relations, border security, and trade, according to IRNA.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Interior Ministry told Anadolu that the visit had already been scheduled and said the ministry would issue a statement regarding Naqvi’s meetings.

The development came as Pakistan has been mediating between Washington and Tehran to bring a lasting end to the conflict that started with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, and was followed by Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.