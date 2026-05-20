When her term began in 2023 there were 3.8 million British visitors annually and now there are almost 4 1/2 million, says Ambassador Jill Morris

Despite tensions in region, 'steady increase' in British visitors to Türkiye continues, says UK envoy When her term began in 2023 there were 3.8 million British visitors annually and now there are almost 4 1/2 million, says Ambassador Jill Morris

British visitors remain the 3rd-largest group of visitors in Türkiye by nationality

Across foreign policy, trade, defense and security, the strategic partnership with Türkiye is so important for the UK, which looks forward to continuing to develop it, she says



People-to-people links between the UK and the Turkish Republic are growing stronger every year, thanks in part to nearly 5 million British tourists visiting Türkiye annually and the vibrant Turkish community in Britain, said the UK ambassador to Ankara.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu in the Turkish Riviera city of Antalya, where she wrapped up her weeklong tour of the country's famed Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, Jill Morris highlighted that the number of British tourists arriving in Türkiye has enjoyed a “steady increase” despite regional and global tensions.

"When I arrived in 2023 there were 3.8 million British visitors (annually) and we now have almost 4 1/2 million British visitors coming to Türkiye, and I'm sure that those numbers will continue to grow," she said, adding that Türkiye is "such a popular destination" not only for its beautiful sun and beach resorts but also for its rich culture, historic archaeological sites, and culinary delights.

Despite the impact of international conflict on global economies, "we are still seeing large numbers of British visitors coming to Türkiye," Morris added.

British visitors remain the third-largest group of visitors by nationality to Türkiye, she said, adding that the two countries’ joint efforts as NATO allies at two ends of the European continent and as strategic partners to call for peace and dialogue and diplomacy will continue unabated.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Morris said last month’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) marked her third time attending the annual event, she said, noting how it grows every year not only in terms of size, in the sheer number of participants, but also “in terms of importance and value.”

"This year our foreign secretary attended as well as our minister for the Middle East,” she said.

“It's such an important forum bringing together leaders from across the world to talk about the importance of dialogue and diplomacy and again against the current backdrop around the world that's a very valuable opportunity," she underlined.

Also commenting on the significant participation in the ADF from African countries, which are seeking their fair share of global trade and equal representation in global institutions, Morris pointed to the enormous opportunity for "British and Turkish business excellence" to collaborate not only in Africa but in other regions as well.

Last month Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited London, hosted by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, said Morris, and together they signed a new bilateral strategic partnership framework which laid the groundwork for even more collaboration in the future.

“And building on that strong bilateral collaboration there is indeed a lot of potential to be working together more closely in Africa but not just in Africa in other regions as well.”

She explained that the UK and Türkiye "already have projects in the Balkans for example" and are looking to expand into Africa and elsewhere in line with UK's growing development relationship around the world.

Türkiye-UK cooperation in supporting post-Assad Syria

Morris said the UK is "working very closely with the government of Syria and our Turkish partners" to support their goals of a secure, united, and prosperous Syria in the post-Assad era.

"Indeed (Syrian) President (Ahmad) Al-Shaara visited London recently. So yes I am sure that there is a lot of potential there," she added, referring to a March 31 visit.

Touching on the regional dynamics amid the US-Israeli war on Iran and NATO’s growing importance for defense security – with both the UK and Türkiye standing as long-standing members of the alliance – Morris stressed the close communication with Türkiye and ongoing defense industry cooperation between the two strategic partners.

On the Turkish capital playing host to a key NATO event this summer, she said: "It is of course very important that Türkiye will be hosting the NATO leaders’ summit in July in Ankara and we're looking forward to working very closely with our Turkish colleagues in the runup to that summit both in Brussels at NATO and here in Türkiye.”

"But also very important is the defense industry and defense industry capability where our cooperation continues to grow and again where there is enormous potential to be able to do more together," she added.

Telling how she and UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Coaker attended the SAHA defense fair in Istanbul earlier this month, she said the UK and Türkiye are pursuing opportunities for their businesses to work together in order to strengthen the overall defense capability within NATO.

Pointing to the booming trade ties between Ankara and London, Morris said "negotiations for our new modernized, enhanced free trade agreement are continuing."

Another round of negotiations in Ankara is expected soon, which will provide wider opportunities for both countries’ businesses, she added.

"Across foreign policy, across trade, across defense and security, this is such an important strategic partnership for us, and we look forward to continuing to develop that ambition for the benefit of the United Kingdom, the benefit of Türkiye, and for NATO and for European and regional security."

On a personal note, the ambassador, whose term in Ankara is ending in three months, thanked everyone for the "tremendous honor and privilege to serve here in Türkiye."