- Volodymyr Zelenskyy says range of issues was discussed with Emmanuel Macron during ‘good and substantive’ phone talks

Ukrainian, French presidents discuss strengthening Kyiv’s defenses to counter Russian attacks - Volodymyr Zelenskyy says range of issues was discussed with Emmanuel Macron during ‘good and substantive’ phone talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday discussed strengthening Kyiv’s ability to counter Russian attacks "right now."

Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed a range of issues, describing the phone conversation with Macron as “good and substantive."

He noted France's readiness to work on anti-ballistic missile systems and to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.

“France is ready to work on anti-ballistic capabilities. This is a strong decision and an important step,” he said on US social media company X.

Zelenskyy added that the leaders also discussed Ukraine’s European integration process and the opening of all negotiation clusters in the near future.

“France supports Ukraine and understands how important this step is for all Ukrainians,” he said.

Macron also briefed Zelenskyy on his recent visit to African countries, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of coordination in the region.