Ukrainian, US presidents discuss possibility of meeting with Putin in US

Zelenskyy claims Putin rejected multiple proposals for peace talks Ukrainian, US presidents discuss possibility of meeting with Putin in US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected multiple proposals for peace talks and warned that additional pressure on Moscow may be needed.

On US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said he recently discussed with US President Donald Trump the possibility of organizing a meeting in the United States “in a format where Putin would find it much harder to refuse at least to President Trump.”

“We will see what comes of it. If Russia refuses this chance as well, additional pressure will be needed,” he said.

Zelenskyy also said Kyiv had discussed with the United States and France the possibility of holding talks with Russia on the sidelines of the G7 summit, but claimed that Putin was unwilling to participate.

“We offered Putin to meet anywhere where real decisions to end the war could be made. He does not want it,” Zelenskyy said.

Speaking from Moldova on his way to the G7 summit, Zelenskyy also welcomed the opening of the first cluster of European Union accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

“What is happening today — the opening of the first cluster in the accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova — sends a clear message that Europe’s progress cannot be stopped,” he said.

Zelenskyy urged the EU to accelerate Ukraine’s accession process and open the remaining negotiating clusters without delay.