Foreign Ministry initiates responses through OSCE, Council of Europe, UNESCO after Russian airstrikes

Ukraine requests emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russian attacks Foreign Ministry initiates responses through OSCE, Council of Europe, UNESCO after Russian airstrikes

Ukraine on Monday requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council following what it described as heavy Russian attacks that caused extensive damage across the country, including a strike on a historic monastery complex.

Kyiv said the strikes badly damaged the Dormition Cathedral in the Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Ukraine’s most significant religious and cultural landmarks.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also initiated responses through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe and UNESCO.

According to Sybiha, the attacks targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and other cities, killing civilians and emergency responders and wounding children.

“By attacking our people, our cities and our cultural and religious heritage, Russia demonstrates utter contempt for international law and the principles the United Nations was created to defend,” he said on US social media platform X.

Ukraine called for a strong international response, arguing that increased pressure on Moscow is needed as Russia continues attacks and rejects efforts aimed at achieving peace.

Earlier, Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of large-scale overnight missile and drone attacks, with both sides reporting damage to infrastructure and civilian areas.

Ukrainian authorities reported that at least 5 were killed and 25 others injured.

In response to Ukraine’s accusations, the Russian Defense Ministry published a list of targets it struck on Sunday night.

Commenting on the damage to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the ministry argued it was caused by a Patriot missile launched from Ukraine’s air defense systems.