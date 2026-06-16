Estimated value of proposed sale is $235.9 million, department says

US State Department approves possible military sale to Kuwait Estimated value of proposed sale is $235.9 million, department says

The US State Department approved a possible sale of follow-on sustainment support for Kuwait's KC-130J aircraft fleet, the department said on Monday.

The proposed sale is valued at an estimated $235.9 million, according to a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Kuwait’s Air Force (KAF) capability to meet current and future threats by contributing to shared security objectives, promote regional stability, and build interoperability with the United States," the statement said.

The principal contractors for the proposed sale are V2X, Aviation Training Consulting, CAE USA and Dowty.