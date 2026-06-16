Protests against Zvernec tourism project in Albania continue on 16th consecutive day Demonstrations call for resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, government

Demonstrations against a planned tourism project in the Zvernec area of the southern Albanian city of Vlora continued for a 16th consecutive day in the capital Tirana on Monday.

A large number of citizens joined the protest held under the slogan "Albania is not for sale."

Gathering at Skanderbeg Square, protesters voiced opposition to the planned sale of a beach in Zvernec as part of a tourism development project allegedly linked to Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner.

Carrying banners and placards, demonstrators marched with Albanian flags to the Prime Minister's Office on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard.

Arben Pupla, a 49-year-old protester, told Anadolu that the main demand of demonstrators is the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"The most important and primary reason that pushed us to protest is the demand for the removal of this criminal (Rama) from office. Half of his government is in prison. Through this protest, I demand that this criminal leave office without remaining for even one more minute," he said.

Another protester, 56-year-old Zef Brahimi, said Albanians are unable to benefit from the country's wealth and pledged to continue protesting every day.

"We have lived in a democracy for 36 years, but this is not a democracy; it is a prison. We work, and our money goes to waste. The people cannot enjoy the country's wealth. We want prosperity. We demand the resignation of Edi Rama and all politicians associated with him," Brahimi said.

Gezim Doda, 53, who spent 26 years as a migrant in Greece before returning to Albania around seven years ago, said he has become disillusioned with the situation in the country.

"It appears to be the most corrupt country and the most hopeless country for my children. Politics here is nothing, a complete fraud. We demand Prime Minister Rama's resignation," he said.

According to Albanian media reports, the country's Special Prosecution Office has launched an investigation into the project.

In remarks to CNN, Rama previously rejected allegations that the Zvernec development project belonged to the Trump family.

On the fourth day of the protests, which began on May 30 and have attracted thousands of people, police used water cannons against demonstrators.

The project, reportedly linked to Kushner, is estimated to cost around $4 billion.