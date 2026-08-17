National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also calls for Israeli resettlement of Palestinian enclave at expense of indigenous population

Extremist Israeli minister says '30 to 40' Gazans should be killed every day National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also calls for Israeli resettlement of Palestinian enclave at expense of indigenous population

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for stepped-up airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and for Israel to kill “30 to 40” Palestinians a day, while also renewing calls to resettle Israelis in the Palestinian enclave at the expense of the indigenous population.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, made the remarks on the “October 8” podcast hosted by Rom Braslavski, a former Israeli prisoner of Hamas.

On Monday, the Jerusalem Post published excerpts from the interview, in which Ben-Gvir said Israel should not limit its attacks to those who “pose an immediate threat,” calling instead for far-ranging airstrikes across the entire Gaza Strip.

He said some people “aren't worthy of life … they aren’t people at all.”

He also said Palestinians uninvolved in the fighting should not be exempt from Israeli attacks.

Referring to a woman who had provided food to Braslavski while he was being held captive in Gaza, Ben-Gvir referred to her as a “terrorist” who “needs a bullet in the head.”

Braslavski, an Israeli soldier who was captured on Oct. 7, 2023, was later released as part of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel on Oct. 13, 2025.

Calls for Gaza resettlement

Ben-Gvir also renewed his call for Israeli settlements to be reestablished in Gaza, saying: “I see all of Gaza as ours.”

He added that settlements should not be limited to the former Gush Katif settlement bloc, which Israel evacuated in 2005, but should extend across the entire enclave.

He also encouraged Gaza’s Palestinian residents to voluntarily leave their ancestral homes, calling for “as much emigration as possible.”

The Jerusalem Post quoted Ben-Gvir as saying that Israel should kill “30 to 40 Gazans in strikes every night,” adding that those he described as “terrorists” should be “killed one by one.”

Regarding Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, Ben-Gvir crowed that they “suffer greatly,” adding that he was “glad” about the inhumane conditions they faced.

He also called for outlawing Israeli rights groups that promote coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis, such as Peace Now and Standing Together, accusing such groups of “supporting terrorism.”

According to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups, roughly 9,500 Palestinians – including women and children – are currently languishing in Israeli prisons.