Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Antonio Tajani welcome reopening of Strait of Hormuz and stress diplomacy to preserve regional stability

Pakistani, Italian top diplomats stress implementing US-Iran understandings for lasting Middle East peace Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Antonio Tajani welcome reopening of Strait of Hormuz and stress diplomacy to preserve regional stability

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani underscored the importance of implementing recently reached understandings between the United States and Iran to ensure lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

During a telephone conversation, Dar thanked the Italian leadership, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, for recognizing Pakistan's mediation efforts that helped facilitate the understanding reached between Washington and Tehran.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement posted on X, the two ministers stressed the need to sustain international diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving regional stability, including in Lebanon, and emphasized the importance of translating the US-Iran understandings into concrete outcomes.

Both sides also welcomed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a positive development for global energy supplies, international trade and the wider world economy.

The call came hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran had reached a peace agreement and that a formal signing ceremony would take place in Switzerland on Friday.

The announcement was subsequently confirmed by both Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement had been finalized and outlined plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a US naval blockade.

Pakistan has played a key mediating role between the two sides in recent months.

Islamabad intensified diplomatic engagement following a ceasefire secured on April 8 after weeks of heightened tensions triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on Feb. 28.

Dar and Tajani also welcomed a recent agreement abolishing visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding Pakistan-Italy cooperation in areas of mutual interest.