Russian official claims Hague ruling effectively recognizes country's 'new borders' Medvedev says tribunal decision supports Moscow's position on Crimea and surrounding waters

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday that a ruling by an international court in The Hague effectively recognized Russia's sovereignty within what he described as the country's "new borders."

His remarks followed a decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found Russia had violated certain maritime law obligations during the construction of the Kerch Strait bridge linking mainland Russia and Crimea, while rejecting Ukrainian claims that Moscow was unlawfully seeking exclusive control over the strait on procedural grounds.

Commenting on the ruling, Medvedev argued that the decision amounted to international recognition of Russia's sovereignty over the disputed areas.



"From the standpoint of Russia's long-term interests, this is certainly a positive development. In essence, an international court has for the first time recognized our country's sovereignty within its new borders. And this is of great importance for the future," Medvedev said on the Russian social media platform Max.

The tribunal's final award, published Monday, stemmed from a case brought by Ukraine under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea concerning coastal state rights in the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov and waters surrounding Crimea.

The court dismissed most of Ukraine's claims and declined to order compensation, reparations or other remedies sought by Kyiv. It did, however, find deficiencies in environmental assessment procedures related to infrastructure projects across the Kerch Strait, including the Crimean Bridge, power cables and gas pipelines.

At the same time, it ruled that declaratory relief was sufficient, ordering no cessation, guarantees, reparations, or compensation.

Medvedev's interpretation of the ruling is based on the tribunal's rejection of most Ukrainian claims and its refusal to grant measures that would have required Russia to relinquish control over maritime areas around Crimea, the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov.

The court ruling, however, does not alter the international legal status of Crimea because the tribunal did not rule on sovereignty over the peninsula.

Under international law, Crimea is widely recognized as part of Ukraine. Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014, a move that remains broadly unrecognized internationally, and Ukraine continues to regard Crimea as occupied territory.

Russia's Foreign Ministry described the decision as a "decisive victory," saying in a separate statement that the tribunal rejected Kyiv's requests for compensation related to maritime resources around Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

The ministry also said the ruling rejected Ukraine's arguments concerning the status of the Kerch Strait and dismissed claims related to navigation restrictions, inspections conducted by Russian border guards and construction of the Crimean Bridge.

Russian authorities nevertheless acknowledged that the tribunal identified shortcomings in environmental impact assessment procedures connected to infrastructure projects crossing the Kerch Strait.

