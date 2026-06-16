Italian police arrest 7 on suspicion of forming anarchist terrorist cell 2 suspects also accused of railway network attack

By Ilayda Cakirtekin

ISTANBUL (AA) - Italian police on Tuesday arrested seven people suspected of forming an anarchist terrorist cell, according to ANSA news agency.

Police carried out pretrial custody orders, with five suspects placed in prison and two under house arrest, the report said.

Two of the suspects are also accused of carrying out an attack on the high-speed railway network between Rome and Florence on Feb. 14, which caused significant damage to infrastructure.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the suspects.