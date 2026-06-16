Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region - Russian forces capture village of Novyi Donbas, claims Defense Ministry

Russia claimed on Tuesday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement that its forces captured the village of Novyi Donbas, situated about 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of the city of Pokrovsk, which Moscow claimed control over in December.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed earlier in the day that its forces repelled 25 Russian assaults near 14 settlements in the Pokrovsk front, including Novyi Donbas.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's recent claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.