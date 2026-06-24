Deputy foreign minister says consultations aimed at addressing ‘irritants’ could take place by end of summer

Russia announces plans for new talks with US on bilateral disputes Deputy foreign minister says consultations aimed at addressing ‘irritants’ could take place by end of summer

Russia and the United States plan to hold a new round of consultations aimed at resolving longstanding disputes in their bilateral relationship, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

“I can confirm that such plans exist. There's nothing to announce because there are no specific deadlines, but it's understood they will continue,” Ryabkov told the Izvestia newspaper at the Primakov Readings foreign policy forum.

Ryabkov said he expected the consultations to take place by the end of summer, although he acknowledged difficulties in bilateral dialogue to eliminate these “mutual irritants.

He argued that the administration of US President Donald Trump was increasingly linking progress on bilateral issues to efforts to reach a settlement of the war in Ukraine.

“​​This is a difference from where the Trump administration started in terms of dialogue with us, and it certainly makes any discussions more difficult,” he said.

Ryabkov also pointed to the lack of dialogue on strategic stability issues, saying Moscow needed to see “significant and tangible improvements” in Washington's policy.

“This must be followed by tangible actions that signal that something is changing. So far, we have seen nothing of the sort,” he added.

The deputy foreign minister also cited a lack of progress on Russia's demands for the return of diplomatic properties seized by the United States and the restoration of direct air links between the two countries.